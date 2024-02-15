Schoolday memories: Lowton West Primary pictures spanning 20 years

This should bring back a few memories.
1. Lowton West Primary received a kit sponsorship thanks to two parents - Andy Riley (front left) from HH Helly Hansen performance clothing company, and Cliff Thompson (front right) from C&J Thompson Elecrical contractors
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
2. Lowton West pupils handed over a cheque for £3,323.40 to the NSPCC. Pictured receiving the cheque, which was raised by sponsored events including spelling tests, is Gloria Spurgeon (NSPCC) from pupils, Craig Lloyd, Tim Earlam and Danielle Carney and teacher Cath Davenport
. Photo: GARY KELMAN
3. Maxine McLeod, 10, of Lowton West Primary School, who had been selected for the North West Under-10s Gymnastics Team in 1999
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. Alexandra Wood aged nine (left) and Samantha Cottrell aged 11 years from Lowton West, had competed in the North West schools Acrobics Gymnastics under-11s girls pairs and were soon to represent the school at the National Finals in 1997
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON