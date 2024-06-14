..
Schoolday memories: pictures from Hindley St Peter's Primary over the decades

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
St Peter’s CE Primary School has been part of the Hindley community for more than 50 years now and our photographers have been following its pupils’ progress all the way.

Here is a gallery of pictures featuring many a youngster, staff member and event there from the early 1970s onwards.

1. Pupils held a fund raising day to raise awarness of PIA, a rare condition that affects one of the schools pupils. Pictured with deputy headteacher Gillian Talbot, centre, are, left to right: Zara, Lauren and Jake

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

2. MedEquip4Kids schools presenter Gwen Smith and mascot Pip thank pupils for raising an amazing £1,683 for the charity that helps children in and out of hospital

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Pupils pictured in class on the opening day at St Peter's CE Primary School, Argyle Street, Hindley, in 1973

. Photo: STAFF

4. Artist Gerald Rickards and up-and-coming artists Catherine Bryan, Elaine Fox and Steve Renshaw join pupils at the start of a project to create murals featuring local buildings for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

