Here is a gallery of pictures featuring many a youngster, staff member and event there from the early 1970s onwards.
1. Pupils held a fund raising day to raise awarness of PIA, a rare condition that affects one of the schools pupils. Pictured with deputy headteacher Gillian Talbot, centre, are, left to right: Zara, Lauren and Jake
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
2. MedEquip4Kids schools presenter Gwen Smith and mascot Pip thank pupils for raising an amazing £1,683 for the charity that helps children in and out of hospital
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Pupils pictured in class on the opening day at St Peter's CE Primary School, Argyle Street, Hindley, in 1973
. Photo: STAFF
4. Artist Gerald Rickards and up-and-coming artists Catherine Bryan, Elaine Fox and Steve Renshaw join pupils at the start of a project to create murals featuring local buildings for Wigan and Leigh Hospice
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
