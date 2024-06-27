..
.

Schoolday memories: pupils, staff and events at Shevington Vale Primary

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Over the last few months we have produced picture retrospectives from every school in Wigan borough - and a few beyond. Today sees the last – and 116th – primary school gallery and it features Shevington Vale in Appley Bridge.

We hope you enjoy this as much as the previous treasurable collections.

.

1. Pupils Katie Bennett, Thomas Chadwick, Lauran Azimah, Sarah Mulvanny and Eleanor Power at a fruit shop set up for the school's Health Week

.Photo: GARY KELMAN

Photo Sales
.

2. Shevington Vale Playgroup art class in 1979

.Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Vicki Lawrenson with masks made during arts week

.Photo: gs

Photo Sales
.

4. Asha Daniels, left, who didn't want presents for her sixth birthday but instead collected £210 for the Tsunami appeal from pupils at Shevington Vale Primary School including, Katie Roberts, Olivia Kordzinski, Patrick McCarroll and Jack Gorman

.Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.