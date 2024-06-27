We hope you enjoy this as much as the previous treasurable collections.
1. Pupils Katie Bennett, Thomas Chadwick, Lauran Azimah, Sarah Mulvanny and Eleanor Power at a fruit shop set up for the school's Health Week
.Photo: GARY KELMAN
2. Shevington Vale Playgroup art class in 1979
.Photo: STAFF
3. Vicki Lawrenson with masks made during arts week
.Photo: gs
4. Asha Daniels, left, who didn't want presents for her sixth birthday but instead collected £210 for the Tsunami appeal from pupils at Shevington Vale Primary School including, Katie Roberts, Olivia Kordzinski, Patrick McCarroll and Jack Gorman
.Photo: FRANK ORRELL
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.