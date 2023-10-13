SCHOOLDAY MEMORIES: pupils, staff, visitors and events involving Pemberton (or Kingsdown or Pembec) High

It underwent several name changes over the years, but the secondary school on Montrose Avenue in Worsley Hall – currently being converted into a special education hub – holds many memories, whether it be for past pupils of Pemberton High, Kingsdown High or Pembec.
Here is a selection of images from the Wigan Today archives taken at the school mainly between the mid-1990s and the first decade of the 21st century.
1. Kingsdown l pupils get ready to start work on The PEMBEC (Pemberton Business and Enterprise College) shopping mall
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. Ethan Kelly from Hope School and Demi Reed from Pembec High School present flowers to the Queen
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Mayor of Wigan, Coun John Hilton, and school headmaster, Mark Stenton, after the unveiling of Kingsdown High School as the new status Pembec Plus offering a variety of education, work and social activities in 2005.In the construction area of the school learning about bricklaying are students Guy Ashcroft, Kieron Hardman, Catia Ramos Horta and Vanessa Barnes
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Britain runnerJenny Meadows who was a teaching assistant at Kingsdown High, with pupils Samantha Speakman and Richard Doran
. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER