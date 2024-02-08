News you can trust since 1853
Schoolday recollections: pictures from the old St John the Baptist Junior and Infant Schools in New Springs

It is more than two decades since St John the Baptist Junior and Infant Schools in New Springs closed and the upper school site has become a notorious eyesore which last autumn was the subject of a petitition by local residents to get it smarted up or bulldozed.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

But here are some pictures from our library which reminds folk that there were many happy years to be enjoyed if you wind the clock back far enough.

1. St John the Baptist CE Junior and Infant Schools, New Springs

. Photo: STAFF

2. Fourth year girls of St John the Baptist Primary with some of their soft toys needlework

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Pupils of St. John the Baptist Primary in January 1978

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Year 4 ceramic artists Robert Markey and Rebecca Highton at work in 2004 on self-portrait tiles which were to be a feature of their new school to which they are moving to in September that year

. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER

