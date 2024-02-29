Schooldays nostalgia: pictures from 1986 to 2018 of Parbold Douglas Primary
Parbold Douglas CE Primary is one of the smaller schools in the Wigan area but we have quite a few pictures in our archives of pupils, staff and events there since the mid-1980s.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
1. Parbold Douglas CE Primary School
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pupils Chloe Barker, Edward Downhill, William Kindon and Amy Wyke welcome Smreety Dewan, from the British Consul in Nepal, who dropped in to establish links with schools around Lancashire
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. An outer space project in 1986
. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL
4. A numeracy class
. Photo: s