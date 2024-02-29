News you can trust since 1853
Schooldays nostalgia: pictures from 1986 to 2018 of Parbold Douglas Primary

Parbold Douglas CE Primary is one of the smaller schools in the Wigan area but we have quite a few pictures in our archives of pupils, staff and events there since the mid-1980s.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

Here is a selection.

1. Parbold Douglas CE Primary School

2. Pupils Chloe Barker, Edward Downhill, William Kindon and Amy Wyke welcome Smreety Dewan, from the British Consul in Nepal, who dropped in to establish links with schools around Lancashire

3. An outer space project in 1986

4. A numeracy class

