SCHOOLDAYS NOSTALGIA: pictures over the years of Meadowbank Primary School and Children's Centre, Atherton

Our latest tour of Wigan schools via the picture archive takes us to Meadowbank Primary School, Formby Avenue, in Atherton.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT

We hope these photos from the last 25 years – including several from its 40th anniversary celebrations – will bring back happy memories.

1. Meadowbank Primary School, Atherton

2. Pupils from Meadowbank visit Leigh's BICC factory in 2000

3. Children's author Arabella Armstrong at Meadowbank Primary School Atherton with a giant egg and pupils Tanatswa Nensa Abigail Kennedy and Joshua Mitchell

4. CBeebies were filming Meadowbank pupils telling jokes. Here Year 2 comedians Kieran Mercer and Tyler Lawton, both seven, share a gag

