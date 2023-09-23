SCHOOLDAYS RETRO: pictures of Ashton St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High 1996-2003

Our Memory Lane meanderings now take us to pictures from St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
The cover pupils, staff, events and visitors photographed between 1996 and 2003.
1. St Edmund Arrowsmith was running summer literacy classes. Mentor Natalie Barton is pictured with Kirsty Sass and Steven Tickle who joined the first session
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
2. Actress Kym Marsh is pictured with St Edmund Arrowsmith pupil Emily Phoenix after presenting her with a motorised scooter, paid for by Year 7 pupils, with a few added extras from Steven Forber at Wheelie Free Mobility, to help aid her recovery from major surgery
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. Students from St Edmund Arrowsmith High School at Space Day. From the left: Amy Fletcher, Andrew Roocroft, Kirsty Leigh and Adam Langley
. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER
4. Taking stock of the situation is Makerfield MP, Ian McCartney, who was threatened with a soaking by Rebecca Barton and a wet sponge at the St Edmund Arrowsmith family fun day
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL