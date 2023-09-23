News you can trust since 1853
SCHOOLDAYS RETRO: pictures of Ashton St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High 1996-2003

Our Memory Lane meanderings now take us to pictures from St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High School, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

The cover pupils, staff, events and visitors photographed between 1996 and 2003.

.

1. St Edmund Arrowsmith was running summer literacy classes. Mentor Natalie Barton is pictured with Kirsty Sass and Steven Tickle who joined the first session

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

.

2. Actress Kym Marsh is pictured with St Edmund Arrowsmith pupil Emily Phoenix after presenting her with a motorised scooter, paid for by Year 7 pupils, with a few added extras from Steven Forber at Wheelie Free Mobility, to help aid her recovery from major surgery

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

.

3. Students from St Edmund Arrowsmith High School at Space Day. From the left: Amy Fletcher, Andrew Roocroft, Kirsty Leigh and Adam Langley

. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER

.

4. Taking stock of the situation is Makerfield MP, Ian McCartney, who was threatened with a soaking by Rebecca Barton and a wet sponge at the St Edmund Arrowsmith family fun day

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

