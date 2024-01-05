Schooltime memories: pictures from Highfield St Matthew's Primary 1960 to 2014

As youngsters return to class after the festive season, here is a collection of pictures of Wigan youngsters, most of whom will now be well past school age and some of them even retired!
Our latest nostalgic tour of local primary schools takes us to Highfield St Matthew’s with archive images dating from the early 1960s to about a decade ago featuring pupils, staff, visitors and events.
1. St Matthew's pupils in costume for their 1987 production of The Wizard of Oz
. Photo: STAFF
2. Colourful characters in Highfield St Matthew's production of Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat: Scott Neil, as Joseph, Toni Hines, Mrs Potiphar, and Michael Price as Pharaoh, all aged 11
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. St Matthew's Year 3 pupils in new high visibility vests for Walk To School Week presented to them by Wigan Warriors player Iain Thornley and Lee Bowers, sales manager at the nearby Barratt Homes Blundell's Wood Estate. With them are headteacher Elaine Tyrrell, teaching assistant Miss France and class teachers Andy Wright and Louise Layland
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Present at the foundation stone laying for the new Highfield St. Matthew's CE Junior School on January 28 1983 are left to right, Mayor and Mayoress of Wigan Coun and Mrs Tom Jones, deputy head Eileen Gaskell, retired former head George Elliott who was 25 years at St Matthew's, head Bill Spencer and Beatrice Elliott.
. Photo: Frank Orrell