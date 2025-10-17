The average grade in some areas would be considered a ‘stronger’ pass than in others 📊

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New GCSE performance data for the most recent 2024/25 school year is out now

But how well pupils did once again varied considerably across the country

There was also an almost 9 percentage point different in the amount of learners passing their compulsory English and maths GCSEs in the highest and lowest scoring regions

London has once again taken the GCSE crown this year, when it comes to an important performance indicator.

This week, the Department for Education released its new preliminary 2024/25 key stage 4 performance data for state-funded secondary schools across England. But 2025’s figures look a little different, with Progress 8 scores – a popular measure used to compare school performances – not being calculated, due to past pandemic testing disruptions which affected this year’s cohort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, Attainment 8 scores are the default metric being used. These are based purely on the grades pupils get in up to eight different GCSE subjects, for a total score out of 90. This score can also be divided by 10 to reveal an average grade.

Unfortunately, the data suggests that lingering regional performance disparities remain between different parts of the country. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at each region’s average score and the GCSE grades they roughly align with – as well as how local learners performed in their compulsory English and maths papers.

Nationwide, the average Attainment 8 score was 45.9, which translates to a strong 4 when it comes to GCSE grades. The national average maths score was 9.1 out of a total of 18 (due to these core subjects being worth double marks), while for English, it was slightly higher at 9.8 out of 18.

Here is how each of England’s different regions did this year, from those with the highest Attainment 8 scores, to those with the lowest:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to average grades, some parts of the country scored a little more highly than others in the most recent exam season | (Image: National World/Getty Images/Canva)

1. London

For pupils living around the capital, the average Attainment 8 score was 50.4, well above the national average. This translates to an average GCSE grade of about 5 using the new numerical grading system – loosely equivalent to a low ‘B’ using the former letter grade system.

The region’s average maths score was 9.9 out of 18, while for English, it was 10.8. The overall proportion of pupils that passed both of these compulsory subjects with a grade of at least 4 was 70.3%

2. South East

In the South East, the average Attainment 8 score was 47, above the national average. This translates to an average GCSE grade of a high 4 to low 5 using the new numerical grading system – which would land somewhere between a ‘B’ and a ‘C’ using the previous letter grading scale.

The region’s average maths score was 9.4 out of 18, while for English, it was 10. The overall proportion of pupils that passed both of these compulsory subjects with a grade of at least 4 was 66.6%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. East of England

In the East of England, the average Attainment 8 score was 46.2, above the national average. This translates to an average GCSE grade of a high 4 to low 5 using the new numerical grading system – which would land somewhere between a ‘B’ and a ‘C’ using the previous letter grading scale.

The region’s average maths score was 9.2 out of 18, while for English, it was 9.8. The overall proportion of pupils that passed both of these compulsory subjects with a grade of at least 4 was 65.5%.

4. South West

Across the South West, the average Attainment 8 score was just a little lower at 46.1 – still above the national average. This translates to an average GCSE grade of a high 4 to low 5 using the new numerical grading system – which would land somewhere between a ‘B’ and a ‘C’ using the previous letter grading scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The region’s average maths score was 9.2 out of 18, while for English, it was 9.8. The overall proportion of pupils that passed both of these compulsory subjects with a grade of at least 4 was 65.6%.

5. East Midlands

In the East Midlands, the average Attainment 8 score was 45. This translates to an average GCSE grade of a high 4 to low 5 using the new numerical grading system – which would land somewhere between a ‘B’ and a ‘C’ using the previous letter grading scale.

The region’s average maths score was 9 out of 18, while for English, it was 9.6. The overall proportion of pupils that passed both of these compulsory subjects with a grade of at least 4 was 63.7%.

6. North West

In the North West, the average Attainment 8 score was 44.5. This translates to an average GCSE grade of about 4 using the new numerical grading system – loosely equivalent to the former ‘C’ letter grade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The region’s average maths score was 8.7 out of 18, while for English, it was 9.6. The overall proportion of pupils that passed both of these compulsory subjects with a grade of at least 4 was 62%.

7. West Midlands

The West Midlands had an identical average Attainment 8 score, of 44.5. This translates to an average GCSE grade of about 4 using the new numerical grading system – loosely equivalent to the former ‘C’ letter grade.

The region’s average maths score was 8.7 out of 18, while for English, it was 9.6. The overall proportion of pupils that passed both of these compulsory subjects with a grade of at least 4 was 61.6%

8. Yorkshire and the Humber

Across Yorkshire, the average Attainment 8 score was 44.3. This translates to an average GCSE grade of about 4 using the new numerical grading system – loosely equivalent to the former ‘C’ letter grade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The region’s average maths score was 8.8 out of 18, while for English, it was 9.6. The overall proportion of pupils that passed both of these compulsory subjects with a grade of at least 4 was 62.7%.

9. North East

In the North East, the average Attainment 8 score was 44. This translates to an average GCSE grade of about 4 using the new numerical grading system – loosely equivalent to the former ‘C’ letter grade.

The region’s average maths score was 8.7 out of 18, while for English, it was 9.5. The overall proportion of pupils that passed both of these compulsory subjects with a grade of at least 4 was 62.6%.

Interested in learning more about the country’s best-performing individual schools, when it comes to this year’s Attainment 8 scores? Here are the top 21, off the back of the most recent 2025 GCSE exam season.