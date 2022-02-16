It had already argued that closing Abram Bryn Gates – in an area where 90 per cent of families already face high or extreme restrictions on the choice of a non-faith school – may be unlawful.

The Education Act 1996 places a duty on local authorities to provide schools sufficient in number and character to give all pupils the opportunity of “appropriate education”.

The NSS’s response also highlighted government guidance on the closure of schools which supported their case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abram Bryn Gates's buildings need more money spending on them for upkeep than Holy Family Primary, the report to cabinet says

And it organised a local petition to keep Abram Bryn Gates open.

Members of Wigan Council' s ruling cabinet have been advised to shut Abram Bryn Gates rather than Platt Bridge Holy Family RC Primary because while both are suffering from falling rolls, the former school faces a bigger cash deficit in the years to come, its buildings need more money spending on them and Holly Family's most recent Oftsed report was better than Bryn Gates.

But Wigan parents who signed the petition include Rachel, who said: “My daughter is currently attending Abram Bryn Gates school and is of no faith and that is how we chose to bring our children up.

Another local parent, Geoff, said: “Please don’t take away one the very few remaining options for those of us who wish to avoid our children being indoctrinated with any religion.

“Our son will be starting primary school in 2023 and our choices are already extremely limited.”

The NSS says that the council’s response did not address these arguments, although it acknowledged that parents of children at Bryn Gates “have specifically chosen a non-faith school for their child” and that there is “no desire for their children to be taught in a faith-based school”.

The council has said that it will be able to make a “reasonable offer of a school place” to children attending Abram Bryn Gates. But the NSS says its research indicates that the lack of other community schools in the area means the school places are likely to be in faith schools.

NSS head of education Alastair Lichten said: “This is a hugely disappointing and discriminatory decision. The reasoning for the council’s decision fails to address the significant legal questions raised. We will continue to work with local supporters to explore all options.

“Catholic education has been prioritised above ensuring secular community schooling is available for families that quite reasonably want it. Such schools are suitable for pupils of all backgrounds. Leaving parents without access to a non-faith based school undermines freedom of religion or belief and is a frankly ridiculous state of affairs.

“This whole mess stems from an outmoded and divisive education system that organises schools around religious identities. Moving to a secular education system where children of all faith and belief backgrounds are educated together and encouraged to develop their own beliefs has to be way forward for publicly funded education in the UK.”