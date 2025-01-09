Several Wigan schools shut as snow and ice cause disruption

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Jan 2025, 08:18 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 10:01 GMT
Several Wigan schools will be closed to pupils today due to the wintry weather.

Snow and ice have made it unsafe for some schools to open their doors and snow, ice and fog yellow weather warnings are in force across the UK.

Rush-hour traffic was crawling and brought to a standstill in some places as snow covered the roads.

A Wigan Council spokesman said: “Due to recent heavy snowfall, please take extra care when out and about and if you can, avoid travelling.

"Some schools across the borough are closed due to the weather, so please check with your school directly for updates and before travelling.

“We’ll be closely monitoring the situation throughout the day and responding as necessary.”

These schools have so far confirmed they will be shut on Thursday:

Shevington High School

Wigan in the snow. Picture by Ian WilloWigan in the snow. Picture by Ian Willo
Wigan in the snow. Picture by Ian Willo

The Deanery High School

St Peter’s Catholic High School

Shevington Vale Primary School

Standish High School

Atherton High School

St Jude’s Catholic Primary School

St Catharine’s CE Primary School

Up Holland High School

Cansfield High School

Millbrook Primary School

Hawkley Hall High School

