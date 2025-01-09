Several Wigan schools shut as snow and ice cause disruption
Snow and ice have made it unsafe for some schools to open their doors and snow, ice and fog yellow weather warnings are in force across the UK.
Rush-hour traffic was crawling and brought to a standstill in some places as snow covered the roads.
A Wigan Council spokesman said: “Due to recent heavy snowfall, please take extra care when out and about and if you can, avoid travelling.
"Some schools across the borough are closed due to the weather, so please check with your school directly for updates and before travelling.
“We’ll be closely monitoring the situation throughout the day and responding as necessary.”
These schools have so far confirmed they will be shut on Thursday:
Shevington High School
The Deanery High School
St Peter’s Catholic High School
Shevington Vale Primary School
Standish High School
Atherton High School
St Jude’s Catholic Primary School
St Catharine’s CE Primary School
Up Holland High School
Cansfield High School
Millbrook Primary School
Hawkley Hall High School
