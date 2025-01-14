We hope they bring back happy memories.
1. Millbrook Primary events from 1998 to 2014
. Photo: STAFF
2. Teacher Dave Flitcroft retired after 25 years, is pictured with Year Six pupils who were also leaving the school
. Photo: MA
3. Shevington Vale and Millbrook Primary Schools stage an Easter concert with pupils showing their musical skills for parents and grand parents
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Miss Battersby, who was a teacher at both Shevington and Millbrook Primary Schools, is pictured at her retirement in 1981
. Photo: STAFF
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.