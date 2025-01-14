Shevington Millbrook Primary pictures taken between 1998 and 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
These pictures give us slices of life at Millbrook Primary School in Shevington from the late 1990s to the mid-2010s.

We hope they bring back happy memories.

1. Millbrook Primary events from 1998 to 2014

. Photo: STAFF

2. Teacher Dave Flitcroft retired after 25 years, is pictured with Year Six pupils who were also leaving the school

. Photo: MA

3. Shevington Vale and Millbrook Primary Schools stage an Easter concert with pupils showing their musical skills for parents and grand parents

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Miss Battersby, who was a teacher at both Shevington and Millbrook Primary Schools, is pictured at her retirement in 1981

. Photo: STAFF

