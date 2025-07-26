Slices of life at Highfield St Matthew's Primary from 1960 to 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
The long summer holidays may be stretching delightfully ahead for the current cohort of Wigan pupils, but the older ones among us might be looking back fondly at our schooldays.

Take this collection of pictures featuring Highfield St Matthew’s Primary. These archive images dating from the early 1960s to about a decade ago are sure to delight many.

1. Present at the foundation stone laying for the new Highfield St. Matthew's CE Junior School on January 28 1983 are left to right, Mayor and Mayoress of Wigan Coun and Mrs Tom Jones, deputy head Eileen Gaskell, retired former head George Elliott who was 25 years at St Matthew's, head Bill Spencer and Beatrice Elliott.

. Photo: Frank Orrell

2. Wuzzy Bee enjoys his school meal with children of Highfield St Matthew's Primary School

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

3. Gillian Isherwood, St Matthew's cook in charge, who won the Wigan School Chef of the Year award for the second year running, with pupils Daniel Lawson and Anna Covell, both 10

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. A baby T-Rex model visits Highfield St Matthew's CE Primary

. Photo: Ian Robinson

