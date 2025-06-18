We trust these images of past pupils, staff and events will bring back many happy memories.
1. Life at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton, over many years
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pupilstook part in a quiz at Nicol Mereas part of National Science Week. Pictured are, left to right: Cameron, Caitlin, Scott and Niamh
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. The school recorder group in 1983
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Children had designed and made a 6ft Geodesic dome. Pictured are, left to right: Aiden, Paige and Brandon
. Photo: Paul Greenwood