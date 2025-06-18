Slices of life at Nicol Mere Primary, Ashton, pictured over the years

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
Nicol Mere Primary at Ashton is a school that our photographers have visited many times over the decades as this gallery shows.

We trust these images of past pupils, staff and events will bring back many happy memories.

.

1. Life at Nicol Mere Primary School, Ashton, over many years

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Pupilstook part in a quiz at Nicol Mereas part of National Science Week. Pictured are, left to right: Cameron, Caitlin, Scott and Niamh

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

3. The school recorder group in 1983

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Children had designed and made a 6ft Geodesic dome. Pictured are, left to right: Aiden, Paige and Brandon

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Ashton
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice