Small School Smashes Two Inspections
The Ofsted report, published in January found that Roby Mill is a ‘welcoming and happy school’ where ‘Pupils behave well in lessons and around school. They are polite and respectful. Pupils try their best to live out the school’s values of ‘love, hope and courage ’
Inspectors commented on the ‘Caring staff who build strong and positive relationships with pupils, including children in the early years.’
Inspectors praised the breadth and quality of education delivered to the children explaining ‘The school has designed an ambitious curriculum that is well ordered and carefully crafted to match the ages and stages of pupils learning.’
The report adds that ‘Pupils are eager to learn and they strive to realise the school’s aspirations for their success.’
The Siams inspector was equally impressed with the school’s nurturing environment and personalised approach to learning stating, ‘Each member of the wider school community is known personally and supported individually. As a result, all pupils and adults are nurtured and able to flourish.
The small numbers of pupils, families and staff provide unique opportunities for building exceptionally strong relationships across the school community. With a wide catchment area, children travel from all over Wigan and Lancashire to attend.
Small classes enable teachers to focus on the development of skills, which are a source of hope for personal growth.’
Headteacher, Nicola Grand said, ‘We are delighted with the outcome of both inspection reports. As a small school, we strive to personalise learning and work hard to enable all pupils to thrive and have the opportunities to achieve their full potential. It is great to hear that our vision is recognised by the inspectors. We have a great family feel here at Roby Mill, and our positive reports rightly celebrates the efforts of our staff, governors, families and – most of all – our children.’