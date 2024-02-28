News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Small School Smashes Two Inspections

UpHolland Roby Mill CE Primary School had an extremely busy November as they were inspected twice in two weeks. Both Ofsted and Siams inspected the smaller than average primary school in the Autumn term with the school retaining their Good grading. The small primary school located in the rural village of Roby Mill has just two classes and offers their pupils personalised learning enhanced with a wide range of visits and visitors to the school.
By Ceri WillcockContributor
Published 28th Feb 2024, 10:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Ofsted report, published in January found that Roby Mill is a ‘welcoming and happy school’ where ‘Pupils behave well in lessons and around school. They are polite and respectful. Pupils try their best to live out the school’s values of ‘love, hope and courage ’

Inspectors commented on the ‘Caring staff who build strong and positive relationships with pupils, including children in the early years.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspectors praised the breadth and quality of education delivered to the children explaining ‘The school has designed an ambitious curriculum that is well ordered and carefully crafted to match the ages and stages of pupils learning.’

Most Popular
Reception childrenReception children
Reception children

The report adds that ‘Pupils are eager to learn and they strive to realise the school’s aspirations for their success.’

The Siams inspector was equally impressed with the school’s nurturing environment and personalised approach to learning stating, ‘Each member of the wider school community is known personally and supported individually. As a result, all pupils and adults are nurtured and able to flourish.

The small numbers of pupils, families and staff provide unique opportunities for building exceptionally strong relationships across the school community. With a wide catchment area, children travel from all over Wigan and Lancashire to attend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Small classes enable teachers to focus on the development of skills, which are a source of hope for personal growth.’

Roby Mill CE Primary SchoolRoby Mill CE Primary School
Roby Mill CE Primary School

Headteacher, Nicola Grand said, ‘We are delighted with the outcome of both inspection reports. As a small school, we strive to personalise learning and work hard to enable all pupils to thrive and have the opportunities to achieve their full potential. It is great to hear that our vision is recognised by the inspectors. We have a great family feel here at Roby Mill, and our positive reports rightly celebrates the efforts of our staff, governors, families and – most of all – our children.’

Related topics:OfstedInspectors