Small School Smashes Two Inspections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ofsted report, published in January found that Roby Mill is a ‘welcoming and happy school’ where ‘Pupils behave well in lessons and around school. They are polite and respectful. Pupils try their best to live out the school’s values of ‘love, hope and courage ’

Inspectors commented on the ‘Caring staff who build strong and positive relationships with pupils, including children in the early years.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors praised the breadth and quality of education delivered to the children explaining ‘The school has designed an ambitious curriculum that is well ordered and carefully crafted to match the ages and stages of pupils learning.’

Reception children

The report adds that ‘Pupils are eager to learn and they strive to realise the school’s aspirations for their success.’

The Siams inspector was equally impressed with the school’s nurturing environment and personalised approach to learning stating, ‘Each member of the wider school community is known personally and supported individually. As a result, all pupils and adults are nurtured and able to flourish.

The small numbers of pupils, families and staff provide unique opportunities for building exceptionally strong relationships across the school community. With a wide catchment area, children travel from all over Wigan and Lancashire to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Small classes enable teachers to focus on the development of skills, which are a source of hope for personal growth.’

Roby Mill CE Primary School