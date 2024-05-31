'Special experience' for pupils as police helicopter visits Wigan borough school
and live on Freeview channel 276
The National Police Air Service dropped into Chowbent Primary School in Atherton to speak to pupils and members of the “mini police”.
The mini police scheme, run by neighbourhood officers, sees children from primary schools across Wigan engage in activities to build a strong relationship between them and the police.
A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley Facebook page said: “This was part of #OperationSceptre which saw the children learn about knife crime safety in the morning, followed by the helicopter landing on the school’s adjoining field and getting to meet the crew!
"This increased confidence between the young people in our area and the police and enabled them to gain a valuable insight into what NPAS do on a daily basis.
"As you can see the children loved this special experience!”