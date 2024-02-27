Spring back: pictures of bulb-planting and seasonal Wigan shows from decades past

Here are pictures from the Wigan Today library of local people young and old planting out bulbs and attending seasonal horticultural events spanning more than 50 years.
1. Bulb-planting in Wigan over the decades
. Photo: STAFF
2. Solomon Glascott and Mariah Barker who were helping the beavers, cubs and leaders of the 16th Wigan company planting bulbs on the old slag heaps near Anthorn Road
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. A bulb show for youngsters in Wigan February 1968
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Wigan's Mayor Counc Ken Pye is pictured with youngsters from Pemberton High, St Mark's and St Edward's schools for the final day of bulb planting around the Newtown area as part of a Wigan City Challenge and People & Places project to brighten and tidy the centre of Wigan
. Photo: BRIAN MCAULEY