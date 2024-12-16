CLASS ACT - St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary Schoolplaceholder image
CLASS ACT - St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School

St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary: Class Act

By Michelle Adamson
Published 16th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
David Haigh and Aspull Church of England Primary School is a friendly, family school in beautiful surroundings on the edge of Haigh Woodland Park which provides a unique learning environment in which children thrive.

Excellent teaching and learning is fundamental at St. David’s, who aim to provide an education of the highest quality for all children, with a curriculum that is based on the needs and interests of the children in school to ensure that each unique child achieves their full potential. The St. David’s five core values are Friendship, Trust, Hope, Endurance and Wisdom.

CLASS ACT - St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School

1. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT - St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
CLASS ACT - St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School

2. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT - St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
CLASS ACT - St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School

3. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT - St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
CLASS ACT - St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School

4. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT - St David Haigh and Aspull CE Primary School Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice