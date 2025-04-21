CLASS ACT - Pupils enjoy their new school building and facilities at St John Fisher high school, Wigan.CLASS ACT - Pupils enjoy their new school building and facilities at St John Fisher high school, Wigan.
CLASS ACT - Pupils enjoy their new school building and facilities at St John Fisher high school, Wigan.

St John Fisher High School, Wigan: Class Act picture profile

By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
Pupils are pictured enjoying the new building and facilities at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Beech Hill.

The new building marks an exciting milestone in the history of the school. The purpose-built facility provides a welcoming and inspiring environment for all. The new building includes state-of-the-art classrooms, dedicated spaces for communal dining, worship and extracurricular activities with enhanced resources to support students academic and personal development.

CLASS ACT - Pupils enjoy their new school building and facilities at St John Fisher high school, Wigan.

1. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT - Pupils enjoy their new school building and facilities at St John Fisher high school, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
CLASS ACT

2. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
CLASS ACT - Pupils enjoy their new school building and facilities at St John Fisher high school, Wigan.

3. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT - Pupils enjoy their new school building and facilities at St John Fisher high school, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
CLASS ACT - Pupils enjoy their new school building and facilities at St John Fisher high school, Wigan.

4. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT - Pupils enjoy their new school building and facilities at St John Fisher high school, Wigan. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice