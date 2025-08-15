St John Rigby College A-level Results 2025:

SJR Super Stars

Emilie Fearn, left, formerly at Deanery High School, achieved Distinction in Applied Law, C in Psychology and C in Criminology and is going on to study Business & Marketing at Manchester Metropolitan University; C, formerly at Standish High School, achieved B in Criminology, C in Law and C in Sociology and is going on to study Law at Edge Hill University; Ellen Glasspell, formerly at Deanery High School, achieved C in Psychology, D in Biology and D in PE and is going on to do an Apprenticeship in Project Management