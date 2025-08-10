St John Rigby College A-level results day pictures 2000-2012

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Aug 2025, 09:00 BST
The time is fast approaching when this year’s cohort of Wigan 18-year-olds discover how they fared in their A-level exams. We have been down at St John Rigby Sixth Form College, Orrell, many times over the years.

Here is a collection of pictures from past results days, dating back to 2000, although the bulk of the photos drawn from our archives date from 2010 to 2012.

1. St John Rigby College a-level results days 2000 to 2012

. Photo: STAFF

2. Students celebrate in 2012

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Gemma Simpkin and her mum Marcia in 2011

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Anthony McFarlane in 2012

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

