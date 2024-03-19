St John Rigby College is judged ‘outstanding’ again by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Highlights from the report include recognition of the highly motivated students at St John Rigby College, an unwavering commitment to provide high quality education, and a culture built on kindness, mutual respect, and high expectations.

In fact, the section of the report entitled ‘What does the provider do well and what does it need to do better?’, does not state any areas where the college should improve. This reinforces the sentiment from staff, students, and inspectors that St John Rigby College is most definitely an ‘Outstanding College’.

What does Ofsted say about St John Rigby College?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students celebrate with principal Peter McGhee CBE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· “Students who study at St John Rigby do exceptionally well”

· Students are “highly motivated to achieve”

· “Students thoroughly enjoy coming to college where they feel part of a friendly and welcoming community”

· “Students with high needs feel staff really believe in them and help them to become the best version of themselves”

· “Teachers help students to understand complex content expertly”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· “Leaders work with a wide range of employers and stakeholders who contribute effectively to meeting skills needs at the college.”

Principal, Peter McGhee CBE, commented:

“I am delighted for our staff, students, and the communities that we serve, that St John Rigby College has once again been judged to be outstanding by Ofsted, just as it was in 2017. The same judgement was reached in November 2023 by the Catholic Inspectorate, who were also extremely impressed by the culture of respect and the high standards of teaching that are part of the daily life at our college.

We are extremely proud of our unique and welcoming environment. I was so pleased that the team of seven inspectors experienced first-hand the respectful and inclusive nature of the college, and the way in which this motivates teachers to enjoy teaching and students to enjoy learning.

The high ambitions which we have for our students were recognised across all areas of the Ofsted report, including the quality of education, students’ personal development, and their exemplary behaviour and attitudes to learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad