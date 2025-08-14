St John Rigby students celebrate their A-level results: gallery

By Sian Jones
Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
The results may have arrived online, but students from Orrell’s St John Rigby College still came together to celebrate.

The Class of 2025 gathered at the Gathurst Road sixth form along with teachers and family.

Friends since RL Hughes Primary, Flynn Smith, left attending University College London studying history politics and economics. Harvey Burgess, right attending Liverpool John Moore's studying marketing

Grace Nicol: degree apprenticeship in engineering at BAE

Students celebrating in the photobooth

James Vernon: University of Liverpool studying business management with an industry year

Orrell
