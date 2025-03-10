St John the Baptist Schools in New Springs: retro pictures

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
More than two decades have passed since St John the Baptist Junior and Infant Schools in New Springs closed and the upper school site has become a notorious eyesore which two years ago was the subject of a petitition by local residents to get it smartened up or bulldozed.

But here are some pictures from our library which reminds folk that there were many happy years to be enjoyed if you wind the clock back far enough.

.

1. St John the Baptist Junior and Infant Schools, New Springs, in years past

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Year 4 ceramic artists Robert Markey and Rebecca Highton at work in 2004 on self-portrait tiles which were to be a feature of their new school to which they are moving to in September that year

. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER

Photo Sales
.

3. Fourth year girls of St John the Baptist Primary with some of their soft toys needlework

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

4. Liam Penny, 10, of St John The Baptist CE School, in control under the watchful eye of Keigh Hough, during their trip on a narrow boat along the canal at New Springs

. Photo: NF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice