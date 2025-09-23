Staff, pupils and events at Astley St Mary's High in years past

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
St Mary’s RC High School in Astley is the subject of this charming collection of photographs from the Wigan Today library.

They date from 1996 to 2010 and should stir up quite a few memories.

1. Left to right: Wigan public health chief Dr Kate Arden, Lucy Hepworth and Hollyoaks' Carley Stenson pictured at St Mary's. Lucy had won a Carley's Looking for a Star competition run in conjunction with an HPV vaccination campaign

2. Ryan Monaghan, left, and Robert Entwistle, from St Mary's with their finished dishes in a cookery showcase

3. St Mary's pupil John Lawton who raised money for Wateraid for India with a Fantasy Football competition which was sponsored by Spring Cool drinks

4. St Mary's had been awarded the prestigious Sport England Sportsmark. Pupils Lisa Theckston and Adam Roussak celebrate

