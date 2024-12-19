See how many faces you recognise: both staff and students.
1. Standish High School staff and pupils 2001 to 2009
. Photo: STAFF
2. Year 11 art pupils with teacher Deborah Garner
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Latics stars Matt Jackson and Emerson Thome popped into Standish High School to promote Own Book Week. Pictured helping Matt brush up on his Shakespeare are Robbie Lannon, and Pearl Goldsbrough
. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD
4. Cleaning staff ready to keep their school out in front as one of the cleanest in the country. From the left: Crissie Cusick, Lillian Blenkinsopp, Margaret Aspinall, Irene Langton, Valerie Frost, Joe Castlli, Renee Wilding, Graham Fogg, Jean Simpson and Emma Harrison
. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER
