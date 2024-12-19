Standish High School pictures taken between 2001 and 2009

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Dec 2024, 16:55 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 11:02 BST
Ex-pupils of Standish High School should enjoy this collection of pictures mined from the Wigan Today archives and covering most of the first decade of the 21st century.

See how many faces you recognise: both staff and students.

1. Standish High School staff and pupils 2001 to 2009

Photo: STAFF

2. Year 11 art pupils with teacher Deborah Garner

Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. Latics stars Matt Jackson and Emerson Thome popped into Standish High School to promote Own Book Week. Pictured helping Matt brush up on his Shakespeare are Robbie Lannon, and Pearl Goldsbrough

Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

4. Cleaning staff ready to keep their school out in front as one of the cleanest in the country. From the left: Crissie Cusick, Lillian Blenkinsopp, Margaret Aspinall, Irene Langton, Valerie Frost, Joe Castlli, Renee Wilding, Graham Fogg, Jean Simpson and Emma Harrison

Photo: GERALD WEBSTER

