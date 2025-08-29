Standish student with amazing exam achievement

Anyone who knows Standish knows that it is a school that places the highest possible value on academic excellence – it is one of the three aims of the school ethos to develop successful learners after all – but staff were simply stunned by the levels of achievements by one student in particular this year.

Isla Weir achieved an astonishing set of exam results – scoring a perfect nine straight Grade 9s. When asked how she felt on the day, she had just one word: “disbelief!”

“Last night I was nervous to be honest,” she added. “I kept thinking about the papers I felt I hadn’t done as well in. I was worried about physics – I thought I’d bombed one of the papers for that – and one of my English literature papers too.”

All that worry proved to be unwarranted however as Isla was stunned to open her amazing results first thing on results day with her parents. “She’s worked so hard,” her Mum revealed. “She’s a perfectionist so she was nervous last night but we’re just so proud of her.”

Isla with her results

Isla is going on to St John Rigby college to study English literature, history and law.

Isla’s achievement is only really put into perspective when you consider that the prestigious Grade 9 is only awarded to the top 2-3% of the students in any given subject in the entire country each year. To score a top grade in every single subject speaks to her talent, determination and hard work – especially in a year of nationally declining pass rates and after five years of disruption.

Everyone at Standish would like to congratulate Isla and all of the Year 11 students who are celebrating their successes!