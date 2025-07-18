Star dancer returns to old Wigan borough school: in pictures

By Michelle Adamson
Published 18th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
Internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer Jordan James Bridge, returned to his old stomping ground of Fred Longworth High School, Tyldesley, where he was a pupil between 2004 to 2009. As you will have seen in our previous article he delivered a dance workshop to pupils and also officially opened the dance studio named after him.

But here are plenty more pictures from that memorable day.

1. DANCE

Officially opening The Jordan James Bridge Studio - Internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer Jordan James Bridge, also former pupil of Fred Longworth High School, Tyldesley, 2004-2009, returns to his former school to deliver a dance workshop to pupils and also officially open the dance studio named after him. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. DANCE

Dancer and choreographer Jordan James Bridge works with pupils at his former school Fred Longworth High School, Tyldesley.

3. DANCE

Dancer and choreographer Jordan James Bridge works with pupils at his former school Fred Longworth High School, Tyldesley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Fred Longworth High School pupils during the workshop.

4. DANCE

Fred Longworth High School pupils during the workshop. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

