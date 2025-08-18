Star student set to launch a stellar career

Former Harper Green School pupil, Joshua achieved A Star in Physics, A Star in Chemistry and A in Maths and will now progress to study BSc (Hons) Physics with Astrophysics at The University of Manchester.

The Leigh Campus student, who aspires to work at a space agency said: “I am glad I worked so hard for these results – I studied almost every lunch break. My teachers supported me throughout the year, and they kept their faith in me, so I am very grateful.”