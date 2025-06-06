Teachers will be walking out of two schools in the Wigan area in the coming week as very different disputes rumble on.

Teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) will be taking a further three weeks of strikes at Nugent House School, Billinge, starting on Monday June 9.

They say the employer, Nugent Care Ltd, caused the industrial action due to their refusal to recognise trade unions for teachers in the school, and also failed to make any pay award for teachers for 2024-25.

Meanwhile the same union’s members will also be walking out at Outwood Academy in HIndley as their dispute over the extension of the school working day by 30 minutes continues.

NEU members on a previous picket line outside Nugent House in Billinge

Its latest days of action take place on Tuesday and Wednesday and today they received support from Wigan Trades Council.

Barry Conway, the NEU delegate on the Trades Council said: “The problem with academies is that they are not run by educators, but by businessmen and women who are primarily concerned with their personal and company portfolios and profiles.

"The impact of extending hours of classroom time wholly ignores the fact that childhood learning doesn’t always take place inside classrooms, but in extra-curricular events and valuable interaction among students and between staff and students.

"And this requires staff to nurture these events as well as work in and around classroom teaching. If Outwood Academy understood this they would extend the miserably short lunch break rather than increase workloads.

The first of several days of action at Outwood Academy in Hindley by NEU members

"The imposition on staff in all schools is already taking its toll with incredibly high turnovers of school workers across the country. Most do not get the levels of free time mythmakers are keen to accuse staff of getting. Outside of school they prepare lessons, reports, assessments, and mark books and tests. ‘Free periods’ in school are taken up with covering for absentee colleagues, and any number of other ancillary activities, not to mention resting from the intense interactions that schools generate between learner and teacher.

"These activities take up weekday evenings, weekends and school holidays. And few members of a staff leave the building when school finishes, attending meetings and sundry other activities.

"And because those who run academies have no idea of the experience of teachers, assistants, and students then they treat the institutions they run as if in a competitive market. Outwood Academy are keen to present themselves as thriving, with a ‘....focus on creating a culture of success and a positive climate for learning’.

"That’s absolutely excellent, which means their staff are doing a great job now! So why change? And if they are so sure that longer hours for staff with no extra pay are so beneficial why do they think there are now picket lines outside the school gates, and on the gates of their other 14 schools taking action?”

A trust spokesman has previously said: “We have constructively engaged with our trade union partners and our colleagues since October regarding our proposal to re-shape our secondary school day, which currently ends at 2.30pm – meaning we fall short of the Government's 32.5-hour-a-week minimum expectation.

“The small change we have proposed will mean students can learn more and achieve even stronger outcomes, and will still mean the school day is within the time as set out in the Government’s school teachers’ pay and conditions document (STPCD).

“We have approached this as a genuine consultation and have taken on board feedback to make changes to our original proposal. We have also made a commitment to meet regularly with the trade unions to identify any unnecessary workload across our team so that the new school week is overall ‘workload neutral’.

“Given this, and the benefits to their education that students will get from the proposal, we are exceptionally disappointed that our union partners have decided to take industrial action, especially as they have chosen days when students are due to take important exams they have worked so hard for.

"We remain open to constructive dialogue and collaborative working but we also want to make sure our students are prioritised and provided with the best possible education. Our pupils have told us they want to develop life skills such as financial literacy, more careers education and more time to debate issues they experience in their lives, and our re-modelled week will mean we can deliver this and more for them.”

NEU represents the overwhelming majority of teachers at special needs school Nugent House, and members have shown determination to continue their strike action until Nugent Care listen to them.

The union’s Senior Regional Officer, Jim Dye, said: “Our members love the work they do with the children at Nugent House School, but the disgraceful refusal of the employer to recognise unions for teachers and the failure to make a pay award this year have pushed them into this action.”