Students' artistic talents brighten up Wigan railway station
In the summer of 2024, Winstanley College began an exciting collaboration with the Friends of Orrell Station to develop a joint project aimed at brightening up the place.
As a vital transport link for staff, students, and the wider community, college bosses say the station offered a “perfect canvas for creative transformation.”
A student working party was formed to explore potential themes and artistic mediums. After conducting site visits and presenting their initial concepts, students were given the freedom and funding to bring their ambitious ideas to life.
Over the following months, these talented creatives refined their designs and worked closely with the local community, Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), and the Friends of Orrell Station.
The result is a series of vibrant, site-specific pieces that bring together graphic design, photography, costume, painting, and ceramics to reimagine the station as a place of inspiration and pride.
A college spokesperson said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Friends of Orrell Station for placing their trust in our young artists.
"It has been a genuine pleasure working alongside them, and we look forward to future collaborations.”
The teenagers have now all completed their A-levels and gone on to higher or further education, but their work – whether it be graphic design, painting, photography or fashion design are a permanent legacy.
Perhaps the most striking is the bold new Welcome to Orrell sign designed by Finn Poulson.
On Platform 1 Jack Bradshaw’s photographic series shines a spotlight on the Friends of Orrell Station, the volunteers whose dedication has transformed the station into a calm and welcoming environment and on Platform 2, his second installation captures the daily rhythm and energy of students who rely on the station.
Ryan Molyneux created a composition of 12 ceramic tiles inspired by the natural environment and the map of Orrell while Elisabeth Roberts chose to breathe new life into the station’s much-loved book swap box near the entrance. And Lizzie Evans designed a collection of garments that bridge the historical and the contemporary. Displayed in a frame on Platform 1, are photographs of Lizzie and her sister at the station bring the designs to life.
