T Levels at Wigan & Leigh College: Shaping futures, strengthening the local economy

Wigan & Leigh College is proving that T Levels are more than just qualifications—they are career launchpads. The College’s T Level learners celebrated an impressive 98% pass rate in the last academic year, with 26% distinction grades - far surpassing the national average and opening doors to higher technical study, degree apprenticeships, and skilled employment in industries that are driving growth.

As the country marks T Level Celebration Week (October 13–17th), Wigan & Leigh College has much to celebrate. Its students are combining classroom learning with hands-on industry placements, gaining the kind of workplace experience that employers value—and that increasingly defines the success of T Level pathways.

Take the college’s first cohort of T Level Accounting students, who achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate. Every student secured employment, thanks to the professional skills and connections they built during their placements. Among them is Joshua, a former Westhoughton High School pupil, who is now thriving as a financial administrative assistant at Aptus Utilities.

Joshua’s story shows the power of real-world learning:

Design Apprentice at Willmott Dixon, Millie Simms

"I finished my placement in December, and they said to keep in touch. I reached out in my last week of college to see if there was anything available, and they invited me for an informal interview. I was offered the job."

Now working full-time, Joshua reflects: "The course and the experience of being in the workplace has definitely helped. I enjoyed the placement, and I’m loving the role."

Another shining example is Millie Simms, who completed her Design, Planning & Surveying in Construction T Level with an industry placement at Willmott Dixon. This summer, she secured a highly sought-after degree apprenticeship with the company.

"They gave me a lot of opportunities in the office; I met lots of different people and gained so much insight. Seeing what happens onsite alongside what I learn in college has been invaluable. I’ve always had an interest in design, and this experience has confirmed that’s the career I want to pursue,” she said.

T Level Accounting group

A staggering 94% of Millie’s class progressed into university, degree apprenticeship or sector related employment.

Social Value Manager at Willmott Dixon, Rosie McLaren added: “T Level placements provide a great way for students to gain real life, hands-on industry experience where students can develop professional skills and behaviours that can't be taught in a classroom. As a business, we are incredibly passionate about nurturing and bringing through the next generation of construction professionals, and the T Levels provide access to a high-quality talent pool.

“We recently supported Wigan & Leigh College student Millie Simms, who after undertaking a successful T Level placement with us, is now an established permanent member of our team as a design apprentice and has begun this journey already understanding how we work and with strong existing relationships in the team.”

Meanwhile, in the Teaching & Education T Level, the results are equally inspiring. An impressive 72% of learners gained places at their first-choice universities, including Phoebe Kelly, who progressed to the University of York with a Distinction grade to study Education.

Phoebe Kelly, who completed the T Level Teaching & Education with a Distinction

These outcomes highlight the growing value of T Levels—not just to learners, but to the wider economy. By embedding extended industry placements within the curriculum, T Levels strengthen local and regional skills pipelines, ensuring job-ready candidates for local employers. Partnerships with leading organisations such as Siemens Energy, Willmott Dixon, Keepmoat Homes and Aptus Utilities illustrate how businesses and education providers can collaborate to nurture talent in priority sectors including construction, health, digital, and education.

College Principal, Anna Dawe said: "Achieving high grades is increasingly vital for students planning their next steps, particularly as interest grows in competitive apprenticeship pathways. Many of our T Level students have excelled in securing these valuable opportunities, especially within the construction and engineering sectors."

For the college, the message is clear: T Levels are shaping futures while supporting the workforce needs of the region. With results like these, it’s no surprise more young people are looking to T Levels as their route to success.

Find out more about T Levels at Wigan & Leigh College by attending one of our upcoming Open Evening https://www.wigan-leigh.ac.uk/life-at-college/events/

October 6th 2025, Parsons Walk Campus, Wigan

October 13th 2025, Leigh Campus

November 3rd 2025, Parsons Walk Campus, Wigan

November 10th 2025 Leigh Campus