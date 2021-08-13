Take a virtual tour of Wigan school set to be rebuilt

St John Fisher Catholic High School in Beech Hill is set to be rebuilt after being one of just 50 schools chosen by the Government for the first phase of its £1bn school rebuilding programme.

The school is being fully redeveloped due to its age and condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a new three-storey teaching block and sports hall, as well as new multi-use games areas, car parking, and hard and soft landscaping works to improve access across the site.

The project is being delivered using modern methods of construction, according to greener, energy-efficient specifications required to meet the

Government’s net-zero target.

It is hoped that planning approval will be secured in December and building work will begin in January. The new school should be completed by September 2024.

How the school could look

Headteacher Alison Rigby said: “We are so excited to see the plans, especially the animated tour where the new school looks amazing!

“This is such a fantastic opportunity for the school, creating innovative teaching and learning spaces and raising aspirations across the community.

“This new-build project will boost our curriculum offer and provide fantastic facilities in which our learning community will continue to flourish.

“Just watching the animated tour brings the new developments to life and hopefully this will help our young people feel even more and invested in and – ultimately - loved.”

Alison Rigby, headteacher at St John Rigby

The school will remain open during the building work, with temporary accommodation put on the netball courts to try to minimise any disruption.

Key moments include the demolition of the canteen and kitchen and the building of the new teaching block, which will take place from June 2022 to September 2023.

The O’Brien block and English/art/humanities area will be demolished from January to August 2024, with the completion of external works such as the playgrounds.

To see the animated fly-through of the new school building, go to wates-tenders.co.uk/st-jf-planning/