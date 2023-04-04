Talented performers celebrate 25 years of dance at Wigan borough high school

Talented performers took to the stage for a special show celebrating 25 years of dance at a Wigan borough high school.

It is a quarter of a century since the dance department was set up at Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley and the popular annual show was launched.

This year’s performance was also the last to be held in the drama studio, as new school buildings currently under construction will open in time for next year’s show.

A total of 120 pupils from across years seven to 11 performed in front of an audience on two nights, with children of all abilities able to take part.

They did a range of styles, including contemporary, street, jazz and commercial dancing, in 30 performances by groups, duos and solos.

Among them were pupils studying GCSE or BTEC dance and members of the school’s WigLe youth group, who have lessons with WigLe Dance CIC.

Most of the work to prepare for the show was done outside school hours, with former pupils who are now studying dance at college returning to help teach the current dancers.

Other alumni who are now enjoying successful careers in dance sent videos wishing the school well and reflecting on their time there, which were shown throughout the night.

These included Jordan James Bridge, an award-winning choreographer and performer currently with Company Wayne McGregor, as well as dancers performing in London shows and the directors of dance schools.

Head of dance Keeley McPhail said: “It has been an absolute privilege to lead the dance department at Fred Longworth for the past 25 years. I am so proud of all our performers, past and present, and know we have an exciting future ahead in our brand new school."

1 . Celebrating 25 years of dance at Fred Longworth High School, Tyldesley . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Celebrating 25 years of dance at Fred Longworth High School, Tyldesley . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Celebrating 25 years of dance at Fred Longworth High School, Tyldesley . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Celebrating 25 years of dance at Fred Longworth High School, Tyldesley . Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales