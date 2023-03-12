North West SHARES SCITT, based in Skelmersdale is the only provider in the region to have achieved such high marks under the new ITT (Initial Teacher Training) inspection framework – with no areas for improvement identified.

The rigorous inspection scrutinised every aspect of the programme and found: “The exceptionally high quality training programme inspires trainees to excel” and the report commends the provider for how well it cares for its trainees: “The provider takes exceptional care of trainees as individuals; they thrive through the respectful relationships that are nurtured.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of SHARES SCITT celebrating their outstanding Ofsted report

The teacher training programme was set up by a group of Skelmersdale schools (SHARES – Skelmersdale Headteachers Aspiring to Raise Educational Standards) in response to a lack of quality teachers wanting to teach in the area.

The year-long course equips trainees with the skills and experience to find a teaching position in Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), Key Stage 1, Key Stage 2, or Specialist Provision for children with SEN/D

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also recently been working closely with St Mark’s CE Primary in Newtown.

Chair of SHARES, Angela Aspinwall-Livesey, said: “Our original vision was to ‘grow our own’ teachers’.

"We wanted to equip trainees with the knowledge and skills to teach, particularly in areas of deprivation and challenge, like ours.

"As a result, we now have 270 ex-trainees teaching in 46 schools across the local area, so we most definitely achieved this goal – and continue to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a wonderful accolade for our teacher training programme.

"We are deeply proud to be the only training provider in the North West to be awarded this outstanding grade.”

Chair of the SCITT Programme, Ian Eaton, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome.

"It is a rigorous process, and we are delighted that our dedication, diligence, and passion has been recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2013, we set out to train the next generation of teachers, who would and could thrive as teachers, able to cope when teaching in a challenging locality.