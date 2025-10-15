Teaching Personnel staff complete Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for QUEST schools

A dedicated team from Teaching Personnel recently completed the demanding Three Peaks Challenge in aid of QUEST Multi-Academy Trust supporting schools in the North West. The challenge involved climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon to raise money for QUEST schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3 Peaks Challenge was undertaken by Teaching Personnel staff, who completed the iconic mountain trek as part of a fundraising effort to support the schools and trusts they collaborate with across the UK. The North West team selected QUEST Trust as their chosen beneficiary due to the strong partnership between the organisations and their shared commitment to education.

Teaching Personnel, a specialist provider of supply and recruitment services for schools nationwide, regularly engages in initiatives to give back to the communities it serves. Their support for QUEST extends beyond fundraising; they sponsor the Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) at UCS Bolton and assist with mock interviews for students, demonstrating an ongoing investment in pupil development and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Bamford, Recruitment Consultant at Teaching Personnel, said, “The 3 Peaks was a physically and mentally demanding challenge that involved a lot of planning, preparation and persistence but it was an absolute pleasure to represent Teaching Personnel and raise money for a valued, partnered trust and it’s group of schools in Wigan. It was also an honour to meet with staff and the pupils at the school to present the certificate, donate the money and motivate them to do challenges like this one to raise money for good causes such as this one.”

Anthony Bamford, Teaching Personnel presenting QUEST CEO Marc Doyle and QUEST pupils the donation

Dave Ward, Partnership Manager at Teaching Personnel, added, “We are really proud to be able to give back to the local communities and schools we work with and having worked closely with Quest Trust for the last couple of years, we wanted to choose them to raise money for. Hopefully this will help with additional classroom materials and equipment and benefit the children’s learning and experience at a school.”

Tonianne Hewitt, Chief Financial Officer at QUEST, said, “We are really proud of Anthony and the team on completing the challenge and we are grateful that Teaching Personnel selected to support our trust.”

This successful fundraising event highlights the power of partnership between education and local organisations. QUEST looks forward to continuing its work with Teaching Personnel and encourages other local businesses and community members to support their schools in similar ways.