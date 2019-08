Data Mill North figures show a divide in the rate of people with no qualifications in different areas. These are the 16 Wigan areas with the highest percentage of people over 16 with no qualifications. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Pemberton 38.2 per cent of people have no qualifications.

2. Hindley Green 25.4 per cent of people have no qualifications.

3. Douglas 35.0 per cent of people have no qualifications.

4. Altherleigh 26.6 per cent of people have no qualifications.

