We have scoured the Department for Education’s official school league tables to find the top-performing secondary schools in Wigan.
The league tables include ‘Progress 8’ scores for the latest 23/24 academic year, which show how secondary schools across the country are faring compared with others and give schools a positive or negative score, measuring the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs.
Here were the nine schools across the borough that came out on top.
1 / 3