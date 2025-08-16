The nine top-performing secondary schools in Wigan named - ahead of results day

By Sian Jones
Published 16th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
With GCSE results day almost upon us this Thursday (August 211), discover the top-performing high schools in Wigan.

We have scoured the Department for Education’s official school league tables to find the top-performing secondary schools in Wigan.

The league tables include ‘Progress 8’ scores for the latest 23/24 academic year, which show how secondary schools across the country are faring compared with others and give schools a positive or negative score, measuring the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs.

Here were the nine schools across the borough that came out on top.

St Edmund Arrowsmith achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.16 which is average

1. St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High

St Edmund Arrowsmith achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.16 which is average Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Atherton high school achieved a Progress 8 score of 0 which is average

2. Atherton High School

Atherton high school achieved a Progress 8 score of 0 which is average Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Golborne High School achieved a Progress 8 score of -0.05 which is average

3. Golborne High School

Golborne High School achieved a Progress 8 score of -0.05 which is average Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Standish Community High School achieved a Progress 8 score of -0.07 which is average

4. Standish Community High School

Standish Community High School achieved a Progress 8 score of -0.07 which is average Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGCSEs
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice