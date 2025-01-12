The top 10 Wigan primary schools for success in the three Rs
Children are assessed at the end of year 6 as they leave primary school.
The latest performance figures show 61 per cent of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
In Wigan this was 65 per cent.
But which schools in the area performed the best? We rank the top 10 below.
1. Nicol Mere School
In first place is Nicol Mere School.
Some 98 per cent of pupils at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.
2. Gilded Hollins Community School
Coming in second place is Gilded Hollins Community School – the school had a score of 97 per cent.
3. Standish St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary Academy, and Our Lady's Roman Catholic Primary School Wigan
With 92 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard, Standish St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary Academy, and Our Lady's Roman Catholic Primary School Wigan come third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Wigan.
5. Holy Family Catholic Primary School, New Springs, Wigan
Rounding out the top five with 90 per cent of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing is Holy Family Catholic Primary School, New Springs, Wigan.
6. Orrell Newfold Community Primary School
In sixth place, is Orrell Newfold Community Primary School.
The expected standard was met by 88 per cent of pupils here.
7. St James' Catholic Primary School Orrell
Just behind is St James' Catholic Primary School Orrell, where 87 per cent of pupils met the required standard by the end of year 6.
8. St Aidan's Catholic Primary School, Wigan
With 86 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, St Aidan's Catholic Primary School, Wigan comes in eighth place.
9. Woodfield Primary School, and St Luke's Church of England Primary School
In joint-ninth place are Woodfield Primary School, and St Luke's Church of England Primary School.
At these schools, 84 per cent of pupils met the required standard.
