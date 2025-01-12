Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The best performing primary schools in Wigan as far as core academic achievements are concerned have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children are assessed at the end of year 6 as they leave primary school.

The latest performance figures show 61 per cent of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

In Wigan this was 65 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children are assessed at the end of year 6 as they leave primary school

But which schools in the area performed the best? We rank the top 10 below.

1. Nicol Mere School

In first place is Nicol Mere School.

Some 98 per cent of pupils at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

2. Gilded Hollins Community School

Coming in second place is Gilded Hollins Community School – the school had a score of 97 per cent.

3. Standish St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary Academy, and Our Lady's Roman Catholic Primary School Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 92 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard, Standish St Wilfrid's Church of England Primary Academy, and Our Lady's Roman Catholic Primary School Wigan come third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Wigan.

5. Holy Family Catholic Primary School, New Springs, Wigan

Rounding out the top five with 90 per cent of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing is Holy Family Catholic Primary School, New Springs, Wigan.

6. Orrell Newfold Community Primary School

In sixth place, is Orrell Newfold Community Primary School.

The expected standard was met by 88 per cent of pupils here.

7. St James' Catholic Primary School Orrell

Just behind is St James' Catholic Primary School Orrell, where 87 per cent of pupils met the required standard by the end of year 6.

8. St Aidan's Catholic Primary School, Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 86 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, St Aidan's Catholic Primary School, Wigan comes in eighth place.

9. Woodfield Primary School, and St Luke's Church of England Primary School

In joint-ninth place are Woodfield Primary School, and St Luke's Church of England Primary School.

At these schools, 84 per cent of pupils met the required standard.