These are the nurseries in Wigan with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating
A small number of nurseries in Wigan are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted – the Office for Standards in Education.
By Jon Peake
41 minutes ago
1. The nurseries in Wigan with an outstanding Ofsted rating
Below are the nurseries in Wigan with an outstanding Ofsted rating
2. Douglas Valley Nursery
Douglas Valley Nursery on Turner Street, Wigan, received an outstanding rating following their most recent inspection in July 2018.
3. Happy Hours Day Nursery
Happy Hours Day Nursery & Kool Kidz at Bryn Children's Centre, Downall Green Road, received an outstanding rating following their most recent inspection in August this year.
4. Aspull Pre-School
Aspull Pre-School based at Aspull Branch Library on Oakfield Crescent, Aspull, received an outstanding rating following their most recent inspection in October 2019.
