News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

These are the nurseries in Wigan with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

A small number of nurseries in Wigan are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted – the Office for Standards in Education.

By Jon Peake
41 minutes ago

These are the nurseries which have been given the special badge of honour and when they were last inspected ...

1. The nurseries in Wigan with an outstanding Ofsted rating

Below are the nurseries in Wigan with an outstanding Ofsted rating

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Douglas Valley Nursery

Douglas Valley Nursery on Turner Street, Wigan, received an outstanding rating following their most recent inspection in July 2018.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Happy Hours Day Nursery

Happy Hours Day Nursery & Kool Kidz at Bryn Children's Centre, Downall Green Road, received an outstanding rating following their most recent inspection in August this year.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Aspull Pre-School

Aspull Pre-School based at Aspull Branch Library on Oakfield Crescent, Aspull, received an outstanding rating following their most recent inspection in October 2019.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
WiganOfsted