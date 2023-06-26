These are the Wigan schools worst affected by teacher absences last year as union warns of 'burn-out'
Staff sickness reportedly led to over 3.2 million working days being lost nationally last year, a figure 61 per cent higher than it was five years earlier, with stress and overwork blamed on the surge.
In the 2021/22 academic year, a total of 1,914 teachers took sick absence leave across Wigan and accumulated 14,018 working days lost – at an average of 4.9 days taken in sickness absence by all teachers, the lowest in the North West region.
Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the teachers’ union the NASUWT, said: “The government has expected teachers simply to soldier on throughout the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis whilst more children are presenting with acute learning and support needs. The job of teaching is becoming impossible for teachers who are also finding themselves taking on the roles of counsellor, social worker and therapist to fill gaps left by cuts to children’s services.”
Here we reveal which schools in the Wigan borough had the highest average number of days taken in sickness absence by all teachers during the 2021/22 school year.