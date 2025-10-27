What's on in Wigan (October 27-November 2)

They will look a lot different now but see if you recognise any of these Wigan reception class tots pictured 12 years ago in 2013

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Oct 2025, 07:30 GMT
These diminutive youngsters were just embarking on their state education journey in 2013. Amazing to think they’ll now be preparing for their GCSEs.

This retro gallery is a reminder that the November 11 edition of the Wigan Observer will contain the popular annual First Days supplement featuring school starters from across the borough. Meanwhile enjoy these blasts from the past!

52 pictures of Wigan borough reception classes taken in 2013

1. Wigan reception class pictures from 2013

52 pictures of Wigan borough reception classes taken in 2013 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
.

2. Woodfield Primary school, Wigan - Mrs Fairhurst's class

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

3. St Paul's Primary School, Goose Green

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

4. Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Hindley Green - Miss Smith's class

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGCSEs
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice