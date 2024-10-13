They feature pupils, staff, events and visitors photographed between 1996 and 2003. Plenty more recent ones where those came from.
1. St Edmund Arrowsmith pupil Emma Jones,15, whose idea it was, along with Sarah Scott,14, (at dentist's!), to raise funds for a Mozambique Appeal is pictured with fellow students and the Nellie the Elephant moneybox which has been used for collections
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. Taking stock of the situation is Makerfield MP, Ian McCartney, who was threatened with a soaking by Rebecca Barton and a wet sponge at the St Edmund Arrowsmith family fun day
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. Wigan RL star Andy Johnson had some difficult questions to answer when he visited St Edmund Arrowsmith's Literacy Skills Summer School. Junior reporters with notebook and pen are, left to right: Sarah Bagwell, Katie Armstrong, Eric Monk and Ben Whitmore
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW
4. Exel Logisitics is thanked by St Edmund Arrowsmith pupils for funding the maintenance on their minibus.From left: Craig Wallis, Rachel Abbot, Amy Colter, Lyndsey Aldred, Chris Gregory and teacher Paul Eyes
. Photo: Chris Williams
