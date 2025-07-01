TMP College Launches Fully Funded Creative Adult Courses in Wigan
The college will be running two distinct one-year programmes: the Level 2 Diploma in Music Performance and Production and the Level 3 Diploma in Creative Media Production and Technology. These part-time courses run on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9:30am to 3:30pm, making them ideal for learners balancing other commitments.
Whether you're a budding filmmaker, an aspiring photographer, or a passionate musician, TMP's courses cover a broad range of creative topics, including:
- Film production, scriptwriting, and editing
- Camera operation and lighting techniques
- Music composition, live performance, and studio recording
- Industry knowledge, self-promotion, and portfolio building
TMP College’s goal is to provide accessible, hands-on training that opens doors to the creative industries. With experienced tutors, professional equipment, and a supportive environment, learners can expect to grow their talents and develop a creative portfolio to support future progression.
Ready to start your creative journey?
Visit www.tmpcollege.co.uk, call 01942 235999, or email [email protected] for more information or to apply.