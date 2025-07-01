TMP College Launches Fully Funded Creative Adult Courses in Wigan

Unleash Your Creativity with TMP College’s New Adult Courses TMP College is excited to announce a brand-new offer of fully funded adult courses in Creative Media and Music Performance & Production, starting this academic year. Located in the heart of Wigan, TMP College is opening its doors to adults aged 19+ who live within the Greater Manchester area, providing a unique opportunity to gain professional qualifications and industry-ready skills.

The college will be running two distinct one-year programmes: the Level 2 Diploma in Music Performance and Production and the Level 3 Diploma in Creative Media Production and Technology. These part-time courses run on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9:30am to 3:30pm, making them ideal for learners balancing other commitments.

Whether you're a budding filmmaker, an aspiring photographer, or a passionate musician, TMP's courses cover a broad range of creative topics, including:

  • Film production, scriptwriting, and editing
  • Camera operation and lighting techniques
  • Music composition, live performance, and studio recording
  • Industry knowledge, self-promotion, and portfolio building
TMP College Wigan Campusplaceholder image
TMP College Wigan Campus

TMP College’s goal is to provide accessible, hands-on training that opens doors to the creative industries. With experienced tutors, professional equipment, and a supportive environment, learners can expect to grow their talents and develop a creative portfolio to support future progression.

Ready to start your creative journey?

Visit www.tmpcollege.co.uk, call 01942 235999, or email [email protected] for more information or to apply.

