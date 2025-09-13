These schools have the best overall performance, according to the latest Department for Education league table.
Each primary school in Wigan has been given a score out of 120 for SATs in reading and mathematics.
The average “scaled’ scores” refer to key stage two assessments taken by pupils at the end of year six in summer 2024.
The proportion of students meeting the “expected standard” is included in the league table.
According to the DfE, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as “working at the expected standard” or better in writing.
Pupils are classed as achieving at a “higher standard” if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as “working at a greater depth within the expected standard” in writing.
We scoured the latest data to see which schools in Wigan were the top performing.