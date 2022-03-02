Force's first female chief constable visits her old Wigan college

Orrell St John Rigby College turns 50 this year and it has already been welcoming back ex-students who have gone on to great things.

They include Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy - the first woman to hold the role - who was greeted by protective services and criminology students.

Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy with her former St John Rigby College teacher Gillian York

Students were given the opportunity to participate in a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

Merseyside chief constable Serena Kennedy returns to St John Rigby College, Orrell, where she was a student
