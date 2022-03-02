Orrell St John Rigby College turns 50 this year and it has already been welcoming back ex-students who have gone on to great things.

They include Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy - the first woman to hold the role - who was greeted by protective services and criminology students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy with her former St John Rigby College teacher Gillian York

Students were given the opportunity to participate in a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.