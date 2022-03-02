Force's first female chief constable visits her old Wigan college
A Wigan sixth form centre is inviting alumni back as it celebrates its golden anniversary.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 3:45 pm
Orrell St John Rigby College turns 50 this year and it has already been welcoming back ex-students who have gone on to great things.
They include Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy - the first woman to hold the role - who was greeted by protective services and criminology students.
Students were given the opportunity to participate in a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.