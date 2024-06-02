Top of the class: Wigan pupil who attended school every day for 2,280 days
A teenager has been recognised for not missing a single day of school in 12 years.
Libby Gibson attended lessons every day for 2,280 days, from starting in the reception class at St Mary and St John Catholic Primary School to leaving St John Fisher Catholic High School.
She has now been given a certificate for 100 per cent attendance by Wigan Council, which was presented by headteacher Alison Rigby and attendance and punctuality officer Mrs Bate.
Libby now attends St John Rigby College.
