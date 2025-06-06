Tots pictured at Wigan St Mary's Infants in 1972
Published 6th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
This a treasurable little picture gallery featuring youngsters at St Mary’s Infant School in Wigan 53 years ago. Quite a few of them will be grandparents by now.
