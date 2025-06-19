Staff at a Wigan school were back on the picket line for their sixth day of strike action.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) and NASUWT at Outwood Academy Hindley were joined on Thursday morning by members of Wigan Trades Council, Unison and North West Pensioners Association.

It was the last of six days of planned walkouts in a dispute over proposals to add 30 minutes to the school day.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT), which runs the school, wants to extend the school day from 2.30pm to 3pm, as it currently falls short of the minimum school week of 32.5 hours and pupils will have more time to learn.

But union leaders and members are concerned about the impact this will have on teachers’ working hours, workload and the welfare of staff and pupils.

Strike action has been taking place across 14 OGAT schools in the North West, Yorkshire, North East and East Midlands.