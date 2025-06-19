Trade unionists and pensioners join Wigan school staff for sixth day of strike

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Staff at a Wigan school were back on the picket line for their sixth day of strike action.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) and NASUWT at Outwood Academy Hindley were joined on Thursday morning by members of Wigan Trades Council, Unison and North West Pensioners Association.

It was the last of six days of planned walkouts in a dispute over proposals to add 30 minutes to the school day.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT), which runs the school, wants to extend the school day from 2.30pm to 3pm, as it currently falls short of the minimum school week of 32.5 hours and pupils will have more time to learn.

Union members at Outwood Academy Hindley were joined on the picket line by Wigan Trades Council, Unison members and North West Pensioners Associationplaceholder image
But union leaders and members are concerned about the impact this will have on teachers’ working hours, workload and the welfare of staff and pupils.

Strike action has been taking place across 14 OGAT schools in the North West, Yorkshire, North East and East Midlands.

